Man carrying Rs 50,000 reward arrested from east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested from east Delhi's Pataprganj area, police said Tuesday.The accused, Saddam Hussain, is a resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police teams were sent to various locations in Sambhal, Chandausi, Moradabad in search of Hussain, police said. On Monday, police received information that Hussain would come near Max hospital, Patparganj, to meet one of his contacts between 10 to 10.30 pm, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.Later, a trap was laid and Hussain was apprehended near the National Victor Public School, he said.During interrogation, it was found that he was involved in a murder in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh in July 2015. He had allegedly killed Santosh Diwakar of Kanpur with the help of his associates, the DCP said.He was also involved in a case of car theft in Janakpuri area, he said. PTI NIT AMP ANBANB