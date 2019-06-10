Man caught by Customs at Delhi airport for smuggling mobile phones worth Rs 63 lakh

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested by Customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle mobile phones, including iPhones, worth Rs 63 lakh into the country.The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Guangzhou in China on Tuesday. His flight was via Colombo.His baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 204 illegally imported mobile phones of different brands such as iPhones of Apple, Samsung, Sony, BlackBerry, a statement issued Monday by Customs department said.The market value of the items comes to Rs 63.01 lakh, it said, adding that the passenger was arrested. PTI AKV AKV ANBANB