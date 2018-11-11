Man caught with 6g heroin in Manali

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) A man was caught with around 6g of heroin in Manali of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said Sunday. The 5.89 grams contraband was found in the possession of Kalu Ram of Dobhi village in Duara post office of Kullu district, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Shalini Agnihotri said. A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at Manali police station, the officer said, adding the matter is being investigated by Sub Inspector Mohan Singh.PTI DJI SRY