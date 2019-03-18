Man commits suicide after killing wife

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Following a heated argument, a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife with a pair of scissor before committing suicide by jumping into a well here on Monday, police said. Suresh Prajapati, from Chavand ka Matth area, was allegedly mentally unstable and often quarrelled with his wife Pushpa (25), Amer police station in charge Rajendra Singh Charan said.The couple got married in 2011 and had two children, he said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against Prajapati under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added. PTI AG AD DPB