Man commits suicide after killing wife, son in Rajasthan's Bundi

/R Kota, Apr 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife and minor son before committing suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said Tuesday. The incident came to light when Mukesh Meena's brother visited his house in Sumerganj Mandi town in Indergarh city Tuesday morning, they said. He found Meena's body hanging from the fan of his room and blood-stained bodies of his wife, Komal, 30, and his son, Aakash, 10, lying on the floor, SHO, Indergarh police station, Laxmi Chand said. Initial investigations revealed that Meena first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indergarh circle, O P Chandolia said. He, however, said no suicide note was found. Chandolia said Meena was educated but unemployed and he had been preparing for government jobs. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI Corr AD AQS