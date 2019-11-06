Man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station; services delayed briefly

(Eds: Adds police details) New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Disturbed over marital discord, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, police said.Services were briefly delayed between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli stations due to the incident, DMRC officials said, adding the train was going towards Samyapur Badli. "A man, aged around 40, committed suicide at Vidhan Sabha Metro Station," DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. The man was identified as Charanjeet Singh, a resident of Burari, a senior police official said. Singh worked as an accountant at a shop near Chandni Chowk and had marital discord due to which he was disturbed for some time, he said. "His family was informed. Inquest proceedings are in progress. Further legal action will be taken accordingly," the official said. The Delhi Metro tweeted to alert passengers taking the busy Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in north-west Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon."Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli due to a passenger on track at Vidhan Sabha. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted. Normal services were resumed later, the DMRC officials said. PTI KND AMP AQS