Man commits suicide at park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide at a public park in front of the collectorate in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday. Surjaram, aged 50, allegedly hanged himself from a tree, police said. Local resident spotted the body and informed police on Tuesday morning. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination, police added. PTI SDA RDK RDKRDK