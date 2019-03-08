Man commits suicide by jumping before Delhi Metro train

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a metro station in northwest Delhi on Friday, following which services on the line were delayed briefly, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Jitender Pandey, a native of Gopalganj in Bihar, police said. The incident took place at around 1 pm at GTB Nagar Metro Station of the busy Yellow Line that connects Samyapur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon, officials said.Pandey was standing on a platform and jumped before the approaching train, a senior police official said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. However, no suicide note was recovered from his possession. His identity was revealed through his Aadhaar card, which was recovered from his pocket, police said, adding that his family members have been informed and they will be coming to Delhi. Following the incident, there was a brief delay in services on the section, a DMRC official said, adding that normal services were restored later. PTI KND/NIT AMP KJ