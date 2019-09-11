Man commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi, Yellow Line affected

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Delhi Metro's Adarsh Nagar station on Wednesday, leading to a brief delay in services on Yellow Line, officials said.Anil Gupta, a resident of Majlis Park area here, died on the spot, police said.However, no suicide note was found, they said.The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.The incident took place around 2.45 pm while the train was going towards Huda City Centre.Officials said metro services were briefly affected due to incident between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya stations."A call was received around 3 pm that an unidentified man had jumped in front of a metro train at platform No 1 of the station. The victim died on the spot," a police official said.The incident happened a day after World Suicide Prevention Day, which seeks to bring awareness on the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.As part of an ongoing campaign by Delhi Metro to raise awareness about sound mental health, the authorities on Tuesday had installed a hoarding at the Patel Chowk metro museum to encourage people to brave through psychologically difficult period instead of giving up on life. PTI KND SLB AMP SOMSOM