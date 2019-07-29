Man commits suicide in Mundka after wife left him

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after he allegedly consumed poison in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said Monday. According to police, Ashok, the deceased, first gave his two children milk laced with a powder suspected to be pesticide on Sunday afternoon and then consumed it himself. The man and the two children were rushed to a nearby hospital where Ashok was declared brought dead while the kids are being treated. Ashok was under stress after his wife left him and the children a month ago over a family fight, a senior police officer said. The incident came to light when the children who had fallen unconscious for a short time, gained senses and rushed out of the house. The neighbours got alerted, following which police were informed, they said. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Ashok, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla. A crime and forensics team was called on the spot to collect evidences. Preliminary investigation revealed that Ashok was under stress after his wife left him and that could have instigated him to take this extreme step. His wife, who was living at her parents house in Rohtak, Haryana, was informed about the incident, they said, adding that police have not found any case so far lodged by the woman against her husband. PTI AMP RCJ