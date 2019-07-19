Man commits suicide in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence Friday in Dwarka's Najafgarh area, police said.The deceased has been identified as K Sunder Ganesh Rao, they said.According to a senior police officer, Rao's father called them around 4 pm to inform about it.When police reached the spot, they found the man hanging from the ceiling.The body was sent for post-mortem examination which will be conducted on Saturday, police said. Rao had a family dispute and police suspect he killed himself because of that.He used to work as a caterer and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, they added. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH