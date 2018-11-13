Man commits suicide in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his house in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar, police said Tuesday.The man, identified as Gaurav Goyal, allegedly committed suicide on October 31, they said.He left a suicide note in which he has accused his in-laws of allegedly "forcing" him to stay with them and also keeping him away from his eight-year-old son, police said.In his suicide note, Goyal wrote he got married on April 29, 2009.On July 30, his wife left his house after taking cash and jewellery and started staying with her parents, he wrote. A purported video recorded before he allegedly took the extreme step was shared by his family to media Tuesday, they said.Police said they will check the authenticity of the video. On October 31, police received information regarding the alleged incident, said a senior police official. An investigation into the incident is underway, police said. PTI NIT SLB KJKJ