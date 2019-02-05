Man commits suicide in Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu, Feb 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old salesman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a liquor shop in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary committed suicide in the shop under Chidawa police station limits, Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Sharma said.According to preliminary probe, Chaudhary was stressed due to some family problem, he said.The body was handed over to his family members after post mortem. An investigation is underway, the police said. PTI SDA DIVDIV