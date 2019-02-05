Man complains of uneasiness aboard AI flight, dies en route hospital

Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi Tuesday landed at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport due to a medical emergency, an airline official said. Passenger Jawahar Wali complained of uneasiness on board following which the pilot of the AI503 Bengaluru-Delhi flight decided to make an emergency landing at Bhopal Airport, Air India duty manager Shyam Tekam told PTI. The flight landed here at 6:55 pm but the passenger, aged over 60, died en route to Suditi Hospital near the airport, an official said, adding that the deceased's brother was around at the time. He was brought dead at around 7:30pm, Suditi Hospital doctor Raj Patel said. The flight later took off on its onward journey at 7:40pm, an official said. PTI MAS ADU BNM CK