Man crushed to death by bus in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) A motorcycle rider was crushed to death by a bus in Kangra district of the state on Wednesday, the police said.After colliding with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, the man fell and came under its front tyre, dying instantly, they said.The accident occurred at Beerta and the deceased was identified as Ankit, a resident of ward number nine of Kangra, they added.According to police, Ankit was on his way to Mataur in Kangra district. PTI DJI MAZ RHL