Man, daughter electrocuted in Kota

Kota (Raj), Jul 21 (PTI) A man and his 10-year-old daughter died due to electric shock on Sunday after a power line came in contact with their house in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. The incident occurred in the morning in the Etawa town, when the girl, Payal, was feeding pet rabbits kept in iron cage that got electrified. She was electrocuted after accidentally touching the cage, a police officer said. After Payal suffered an electric shock, her father, Ramjhani (30), rushed to save her but himself got electrocuted, he said. The two were immediately taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, the officer said. The bodies were handed over to the family members for last rites after their written refusal for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR AD CKCK