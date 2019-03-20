Man decamps with Rs 1.80 lakh after posing as bank employee

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) An unidentified man decamped with Rs 1.80 lakh after cheating a 25-year-old woman at a bank in Anand Vihar area, police said Tuesday. The victim, a resident of Shreshtha Vihar area, had gone to HDFC bank to deposit the money, according to a police complaint filed by her.When she did not find the deposit slip there, she asked for help from a man dressed like a bank employee. He gave her a slip and asked her to fill it fast saying the bank was about to close, police said. When the woman was counting the cash, he came there and said there were some mistakes on her slip. When she went to take a new slip, the accused fled with the cash, they added. A case has been registered and police have checked the CCTV footage of the bank. They have got the pictures of the accused person and teams have formed to nab him, the police said. PTI NIT DPB