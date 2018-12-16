Man detailed for making threat call in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A man was detained Sunday for making a hoax call to trigger bomb blasts at three locations here, leading to panic ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister, police said.Security was beefed-up and traffic was diverted, they said, adding police teams and bomb disposal squads swarmed the area and condoned off Hanuman Temple in Chandpole, Sanganeri Gate and the Jaipur Airport. Yogendra Kumar was detained on the basis of his call details, SHO at the Pratap Nagar police station Hemraj Singh said.He said Kumar was being interrogated.Kumar had made the call at the police control room this morning, informing that bombs were planted at Hanuman Temple in Chandpole, Sanganeri Gate and the Jaipur Airport. PTI SDA DPB