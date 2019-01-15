Man detained for allegedly sending e-mail threatening to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A man has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Vikas Rai, is a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and has been preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, they added. Police have also seized the phone he allegedly used to send the e-mail. Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway. The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 which was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police, officials said. PTI SLB AMP GVS