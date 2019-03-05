Man detained in Tripura for links with Jamat-ul Mujahidden Bangladesh

Agartala, Mar 5 (PTI) The Tripura Police Tuesday detained a man for his alleged links with the Jamat-ul Mujahidden Bangladesh (JuMB), Director General of Police (DGP) A K Shukla said.The DGP told reporters that the man identified as Nazir Sheikh took training in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and was an expert. He is also involved with many people in India and has terror links, Shukla said.Sheikh is a resident of Murshidabad district of West Bengal and was detained from West Tripura district .The DGP said during the visit of the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018, three IEDs were recovered from there and the explosives were linked to the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.Details on how the terrorist was detained was not disclosed by the state police chief."I can only say that he was detained on the basis of intelligence inputs from a place in West Tripura district. Interrogation has started," the DGP said.The Tripura Police, during investigation of drug smuggling cases, has found that the terrorists have links with drug peddlers, Shukla said.Police is investigating if any important person was being targeted by Sheikh, he said."Lok Sabha election is coming nearer and movement of VIPs during the time is frequent, so we are also investigating if he was targeting any VIP," he said.The DGP said the matter has been brought to the notice of the National Investigation Agency. PTI JOY RG 03052114 ANBANB