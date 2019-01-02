Man detained near Indo-Pak border

/R Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained a middle-aged man in Rajasthan's Barmer district after he allegedly tried to cross the Indo-Pak border, an official said Wednesday. The suspect, Billu, aged around 40 and hailing from Punjab, was detained by the BSF jawans at Munabao border outpost and handed over to Barmer police, said Gurupal Singh, deputy inspector general (DIG), Gujarat range. The DIG said the suspect was apparently mentally-challenged and failed to answer questions satisfactorily. He has been sent to Barmer for interrogation by intelligence agencies, police said. PTI AG MAZHMB