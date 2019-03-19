Man dies after being dragged under truck in Delhi's Kashmere Gate

(Eds: Adding more inputs) New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was struck and dragged by a truck for nearly 100 metres while his minor friend was injured after the vehicle rammed into their scooter on Tuesday in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said. The speeding truck crashed into the scooter near Yamuna Bridge in the early hours. The deceased, Deepak Rawat, and the injured, Badal (17) are residents of Gandhi Nagar, they said. According to a senior police officer, they received information about the accident at around 5 am. The impact of the collision was such that Badal fell a few metres away while Rawat got stuck under the tyres of the truck. Instead of slowing down the tuck, the driver dragged him nearly 100 metres and later fled the spot, the officer said. The injured was rushed to hospital by the locals, the officer said. Rawat was declared brought dead while Badal was discharged after the treatment, police said. Police said that Rawat, along with Badal, was coming from his relative's place. Rawat's family members were informed about the incident and the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, they said. The family members of Rawat said that he used to work in a shop at Gandhi Nagar and was living separately. Badal used to live earlier at Old Seemapuri and recently shifted to Gandhi Nagar, the officer said. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to nab the accused truck driver, police said. PTI NIT AMP NIT CK