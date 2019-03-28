Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in East Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed allegedly after being hit by a cluster bus in East Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur area, they said.Kumar was taken to Lal Bahdur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accident occurred near a crematorium in Ghazipur around 4 pm on Tuesday, the police said.Bus driver Devendra Singh, 53, was arrested the same day, they said. PTI NIT DPB