scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in East Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed allegedly after being hit by a cluster bus in East Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur area, they said.Kumar was taken to Lal Bahdur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accident occurred near a crematorium in Ghazipur around 4 pm on Tuesday, the police said.Bus driver Devendra Singh, 53, was arrested the same day, they said. PTI NIT DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos