Man dies after being pushed off terrace in central Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after being allegedly pushed off the terrace of his house in central Delhi's Jama Masjid area following a scuffle between him and his friend, who had reportedly molested his minor daughter, police said Tuesday.The accused, Gulam Mustafa (23), has been arrested, they said.A senior police officer said the victim and the accused were electricians and Mustafa used to visit the former's house regularly.On Sunday, the victim saw his 11-year-old daughter tense and on being asked she revealed that her father's friend toucher her inappropriately, police said. On hearing this, the victim called Mustafa to his house.Mustafa arrived at victim's house and they started drinking at the terrace which continued overnight. At around 5.30 am, the victim asked Mustafa about the alleged molestation which led to a scuffle between them, police said.During the fracas, Mustafa pushed the victim from the terrace and fled. On seeing the victim lying on the street, the neighbours took him to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police officer said.On the complaint of the deceased's wife a case was registered and the accused arrested who has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.