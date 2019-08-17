scorecardresearch
Man dies after consuming spurious liquor

Amethi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor here, policesaid on Saturday.According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night in Rajaphattepur village under Mohanganj police station area of the district.The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Yadav."It is still not clear whether the deceased died due to consumption of spurious liquor or excessive consumption of alcohol. This will be clear only after post-mortem," Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said. The officer said the deceased was a habitual drinker. PTI CORR NAV DPB

