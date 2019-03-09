Man dies after falling off train in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died Saturday after falling off Avadh Express near Chomela railway station in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan while travelling from Surat in Gujarat to his home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.Neeraj Rana was travelling with his cousin Jitendra Rana.Soon after the Avadh Express left Chomela station Saturday noon, Neeraj complained of nausea and was standing at the door of the coach when he fell on the tracks and one of his legs got cut off. He also sustained injuries in the head, a GRP official said.Neeraj's cousin jumped off the train and sustained minor injuries, he said.They were rushed to a government hospital in Gangdhar. The doctors there referred Neeraj to a hospital in Jhalawar, but he died while being taken there, the official said, adding Jitendra was discharged after primary treatment. PTI CORR NSDNSD