Man dies after jumping from balcony of Bawana police station, family alleges he was beaten up

(Eds: Adds more details, quotes of victim's son) /R New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of the third floor of the Bawana police station, where he was called for questioning regarding the whereabouts of his son, officials said Monday. The deceased's son -- Rahul -- is involved in two cases of attempted murder as well as in another case of murder and has been declared an absconder by a city court, they said. The deceased has been identified as Balraj, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran near Bawana, the officials said. His family alleged that he was beaten up at the police station and might have died of the physical assault. Police, however, denied the allegations. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday when Balraj was called to Bawana police station. He was questioned about the whereabouts of his son, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north). Sharma said Balraj was questioned in the presence of his son-in-law and a few other men. "Balraj was questioned and later released. He went to the balcony of the police station and jumped from there," the DCP added. He said no suicide note has been found. Police said the body of Balraj has been sent for post-mortem. Though the post-mortem report is awaited, prima facie it appears that the cause of the death is due to "fall from height", they said. Sunil, another son of Balraj, said his father, a labourer, was taken to police station by two policemen at around 11 am. No one was at home at that time, he added. Later, my mother, who is working in a factory, was also called to the police station, said Sunil, the elder son of the deceased. "My father called me at around 7.05 pm from his mobile phone and said you will get a call from the police station and they will ask you to come here. But please don't come. They thrashed me. They will beat you too. Please save me," he told PTI At around 7.20 pm, when I tried to call my father, his phone was switched off, Sunil said. Later, he said, he received a call from the police station informing him that his father had "committed suicide". I was at Ballabgarh in Faridabad then, he added. Sunil alleged that neither his mother nor other members of the family were allowed to go near the body. "There is possibility that my father could have died due to the physical assault on him by the police officials," he alleged. The DCP said the Judicial Magistrate, as per procedure, was informed about Balraj's suicide. The officials visited the spot and informed Sub-Divisonal Magistrate about the incident, he said. A constable, Praveen, has been suspended in connection with the incident while an assistant sub-inspector, Gajender, has been sent to police lines, Sharma said. The action has been taken against the duo for failing to escort the victim while he excused them to drink water, he added. Rahul, 22, is involved in two cases of attempt to murder and another case of murder registered against him at Bawana police station, which falls under the outer north district, the DCP said. Sunil said his brother has been missing since the past four-five months and the family has no contact with him. He said that one Monu was injured after he was shot at by unidentified men in December last year. Later, my uncle's son was shot dead in February by the associates of Monu, he added. "Later, my brother Rahul's name also surfaced in a case. Fearing that he would also be killed just like the uncle's son, he left home," Sunil said. Balraj is survived by his wife and three children, including Rahul, Sunil and a daughter, police said. PTI AMP AQS