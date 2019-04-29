Man dies at polling booth in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP) Apr 29 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died while awaiting his turn to cast his vote at a polling booth in Umrapur village near here.Ompal Singh was standing in the queue at booth 302 of the village under Baghauli police station area here, when he suddenly collapsed and became unconscious, said Presiding Officer Anis Ahmed. He died while being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, he added.PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX