Man dies in temple-gurdwara land clash

Kaithal (Haryana), Mar 23 (PTI) A 50-year old man died and 15 people were injured in a clash over the demarcation of a plot of land between a temple and a gurdwara in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Saturday. The clash broke out between two groups at Badsui village in Guhla area on Friday. The dispute arose over the division of land between a gurdwara and a temple on 'shamlat' (common) land, district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Kumar said. Both groups used sticks and threw bricks at each other. A person named Shamsher Singh received head injuries and died in a hospital. Around 15 people sustained injuries, the police said A case has been registered against 35 unidentified people in connection with the incident, the DSP said, adding that the situation was under control.