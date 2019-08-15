Man dies of electrocution while repairing ceiling fan in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, who used to work as a caretaker at an under-construction building in Delhi's Dwarka area, has died of electrocution while repairing a ceiling fan, police said on Thursday.Uchit Singh, a resident of B-Block in Madhu Vihar, used to work at the building located in Suraj Vihar. He used to live on the first floor of the building, the police said.On Wednesday evening, when Singh was repairing a ceiling fan, he came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted, they said.He was rushed to the nearby Aakash Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been sent to DDU Hospital for the postmortem, the police said.A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Dwarka North police station, they added. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM