Man dies of 'illness' in custody; family alleges foul play

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was arrested in a kidnapping case, died on Monday in custody of police which claimed that he was ailing and had succumbed to tuberculosis.However, his family alleged he was beaten up after being taken in custody in Mundka police station this morning. An enquiry will be conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate in the matter, police said, adding the post-mortem reports are awaited.Mukesh, a resident of Mundka, was a patient of tuberculosis, they said. He is survived by his wife and a child, the police said.A case of kidnapping was registered against the man on July 19 after he eloped with a minor girl, they said. According to police, Mukesh and the minor were caught by Jaipur police, who later informed Delhi Police. "Our team went to Jaipur on Sunday and brought them to Delhi this morning. Mukesh was arrested in connection with the case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Seju Kuruvilla, said. While in police custody, Mukesh complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital, the officer said. He was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities, he added. PTI AMP SLB DPB