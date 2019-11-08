Man dies of lightning strike in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) A man died after being struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, while 16 people caught in snowfall and flash floods were rescued by security personnel, officials said on Friday.The lightning struck a place in Chenani belt of the district where Bittu Ram had taken shelter on Thursday night, police said.In the other incident, a car with three people on board was travelling from Chenani to Nagulta, when it was caught in a flash flood at Dabbad area of the district, they said.Policeman Shakti Singh along with some locals launched a rescue operation to save the three passengers in the car even as the vehicle got washed away in the floods, they said.Also, security forces rescued 13 passengers who were stranded on Mughal Road following heavy snowfall on Thursday night, the police said. PTI AB HDA SOMSOM