Man dies resisting robbery bid in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed for resisting a robbery bid by two bike borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said Sunday.Ashok Kumar was shot by the assailants on Saturday in Sadar Bazar area of the city, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP east) Ashwani Mishra said. He was taken to the Allahabad Medical College but succumbed to his injuries, police said. PTI CORR NAV MAZ RHL /RHL