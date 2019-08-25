Man dies under mysterious circumstances in police custody in UP

/R Amethi (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on the charges of theft, died under mysterious circumstances in police custody here on Sunday, an official said. Ram Avtar Pasi, 35, was arrested by a patrol team Saturday night and he died in the custody at Inhauna outpost in the early hours of Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khyati Garg said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Tiloi Rajkumar Singh has been asked to investigate the matter, she added. Garg said the body has been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of Pasi's death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report is out, she added. PTI CORR NAV AD AQS