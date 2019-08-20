Man divorces wife by uttering 'talaq, talaq, talaq' in market

Unnao (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) In yet another case of triple talaq, a man divorced his wife in full public view in her village market using the outlawed custom and mocking at the new law that declares the oral diktat a penal offence, police said on Tuesday.Fatehpur Chaurasi police station's in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh said 35-year-old Shahnaz Begum was divorced by her husband Fakhruddin Khan in her village Sainta market, where she had gone to do shopping for Bakrid festival on August 7.Citing the woman's complaint to the police, Singh said Khan accosted Shahnaz in the market and divorced her uttering "talaq-talaq-talaq".Before making the oral diktat, Khan also mocked at the new law against "triple talaq", saying he was not afraid of it, said the station house officer, adding Khan also threatened his wife with dire consequences before leaving.Shahnaz was married to Khan in 2011, said the SHO, adding that she, however, had been living with her parent following estranged relations with her husband.The police have registered an FIR on the woman's compliant against the husband under various sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and are investigations the case, said Singh.PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX