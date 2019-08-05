Man drowns in pond, another 3 missing

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) A man drowned in a pond while taking bath while another three have gone missing in Sujangarh of Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, police said. The four, all in the age bracket of 18-20, are residents of Gopalpura village and two of them are brothers, they said. The men slipped into deep water and one of them, identified as Narendra Rajpur (20) drowned, the police said. They said the body was fished out and search for the other three is on. PTI AG CK