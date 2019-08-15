scorecardresearch
Man electrocuted in HP's Kangra

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was electrocuted in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday, an official said. Rakesh Kumar had come in contact with a live wire while working at an under-construction building near Navodaya school in Paprola of Baijnath sub-division on Thursday morning, he added. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. PTI DJI MAZ MAZ RDKRDK

