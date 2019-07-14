Man electrocuted in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, Jul 14 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died of electrocution and two others, who tried to save him, sustained serious injuries here Sunday, officials said. According to sub-divisional magistrate, Powaya, Saurabh Bhatt, the incident took place at a farmhouse in Khujra village under Khutar police station area. He said on Sunday morning when Gurtej (21) was at the farmhouse, some bulbs started exploding due to sudden high voltage, and current was flowing into the main iron gate. Frightened, Gurtej tried to move out of the house, when he came in contact with the electric current flowing in the gate, the official said. Gurtej's mother and brother rushed to save him, but they sustained serious injuries. The mother and brother of the deceased have been hospitalised, the SDM said, adding the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV INDIND