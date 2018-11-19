Man ends his life by shooting self

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A former district incharge of a Hindi daily apparently shot himself to death in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said. Vijay Singhal, 48, committed suicide using his licensed revolver in his house, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar told PTI. The cause behind the step has not been identified yet, Kumar said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem. In another incident, an unidentified man is suspected to have been stoned to death in Shamli, the officer said. The body has injury marks and a bloodstained brick was found near it, he said, adding that an investigation was on. Meanwhile, in Muzaffarnagar, a 70-year-old undertrial prisoner of the district jail allegedly died after suffering from an illness, the jail superintendent said. Ishhaq was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition on Sunday evening, the official said, adding that he was declared dead on Monday. PTI CORRHMB