Man ends life after killing wife, daughter in Puducherry

Puducherry Dec 16 (PTI) A 58-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter by slitting their throats and then ended his life at a village near her, police said Sunday.On Sunday, the neighbours broke open the boor of their house since it locked from inside for long and found the man hanging from the ceiling while the bodies of his wife and daughter were lying in a pool of blood, they said.The man used to work in a private factory and had three daughter. While two of his daughters are already married, the third girl was reportedly in love with a man belonging to another religion which often caused quarrels within the family, the police said.On Saturday night, following a quarrel, the man killed his 50-year-old wife and 25-year-old daughter before ending his own life, they said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an case has been registered in this regard. PTI CORR NSD