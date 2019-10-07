scorecardresearch
Man ends life blaming harassment by in-laws

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga canal after a tiff with his wife and in-laws at Rehmatpur village in Bhopa here, police said on Monday. Based on a complaint lodged by Vishal's brother Sandeep that he was being harassed by his wife Anita and in-laws, police registered a case against the woman, who is absconding, for abetment of suicide, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said. Vishal's body was fished out from the canal by police personnel on Sunday, he added. PTI CORR HDA SNESNE

