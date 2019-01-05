Man falls from roof while clearing snow, dies

Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) A man slipped to his death while clearing snow from the roof of his house in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, an official said.Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Ward number four of Bandipora town, was injured after he slipped from the roof, deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.He said Ahmad was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.The district administration has extended an assistance of Rs four lakh to the bereaved family, Choudhary said.Met department officials said most places in Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall overnight. PTI SSB ABHABHABH