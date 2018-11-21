Man falsely implicated by Gautam Buddh Nagar police, claims family; inquiry on

Noida (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The family of a Greater Noida man, who was arrested last week for alleged involvement in criminal activities, has alleged that he was falsely implicated in the case by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar.Top police officials of the district have denied the charge and said any such allegations would be investigated.Aakash Tyagi, 22, was "officially" picked up by officials from Bisrakh police station along with four others while "riding on a stolen motorcycle and carrying firearms, knives".Tyagi, a resident of Roza Yakubpur village, employed with a food and dairy delivery company, was booked under IPC414 (Assisting in concealment of stolen property) 482 (using a false property mark) and the Arms Act, among others.However, his brother Bobby has claimed that Tyagi, who works in night shift, was picked up from the factory around 1 AM on November 15, while he was shown to have been arrested at 6.10 PM during a routine check on the road."We have procured the CCTV footage from factory in which the policemen could be seen taking out Aakash and also slapping the private security guard there. The time and date is clearly mentioned there, Bobby, 24, claimed to PTI.He said the police had first come to their house around midnight and asked for Tyagi. "They asked my father, Sushil Tyagi, and even pointed a gun at him. He told the cops that Aakash has gone for work to the factory after which they went there and picked him up.Asked why did his brother not say anything when he was produced in court, which remanded him in custody, Bobby said he had a brief chat with him during which Tyagi expressed "fear of the police"."My brother told me that the police have thrashed another boy who was caught with him and shown to have been arrested later. Aakash said he has been told to do as asked by the police and he would be safe, Bobby claimed.Asked if his brother had any run-ins with the law in the past, he said Tyagi had an altercation with two local men two months ago over a petty issue which had reached the Cherry County policeoutpost."Even at that time, he was taken in police custody and later produced in court as a mobile phone snatcher carrying a knife, Bobby said, adding the family had got him bailed out then.Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI that "any such allegation will be enquired.Police Circle Officer, Bisrakh, Piyush Singh said the family has not approached the police with these claims and if they have any evidence they should produce it."They can produce any supporting evidence and document if they have made such an allegation. The matter would be enquired and action taken against errant police officials, if any, he told PTI.PTI KIS RCJ