Man fled with employer's money held in UP

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A 57-year-old man, who had fled with Rs 1.16 lakh of his employer, was arrested from Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Jhaabu alias Jakarta Hussein, a resident of Ferozabad. Jhaabu's employer had given him Rs 1.16 lakh to pay challan in Rewari, the police said.Jhaabu did not reach Rewari and also stopped taking his call.A case was registered and a police team sent to Ferozabad to enquire about himfrom his family members, a senior police officer said. Jhaabu was about to reach his village when the team apprehended him and recovered the cash. PTI AMP DPBDPB