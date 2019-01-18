Man fleeing attackers hit by bike, dies

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A man fleeing from attackers was killed when he ran into an oncoming motorcycle in Shahdara district's Anand Vihar area, the police said Friday.The deceased Manish and his friends got into a brawl with a rival group on Thursday night, police saidAs the situation got out of control, Manish tried to flee the spot but was hit by a speeding motorcycle according to the eye witnesses, a senior officer said.He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.A case has been registered and five persons were arrested, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said.The officer said both the groups were in an inebriated state when the scuffle broke out over a petty a petty matter. PTI AMP RHL