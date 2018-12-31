Man found dead at mandi in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) A 25-year old man was found dead at Muhana mandi in the district on Monday morning, police said.The deceased was identified as Raju Pahadia, a resident of Rampura road under the Muhana police station area, SHO of the police station, Devendra, said."The body, with its throat slit, was found in the mandi. It has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem," he said, adding that the matter is being probed. PTI SDA NSDNSD