Man found dead outside ITBP campus in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Nainital, Aug 20 (PTI) A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside the ITBP's campus in Haldwani sparking protest by his parents and villagers, officials said Tuesday.The man, Suraj Saxena, who hailed from Nanakmatta in Udham Singh Nagar district came to Haldwani on August 16 to take part in a recruitment drive conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at its Halduchaud campus but did not return home.His parents came to Haldwani in search of him and found his body outside the rear fence of the ITBP campus, three days after he had gone missing.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.Saxena's parents alleged that their son had an argument with ITBP jawans who beat him to death and threw his body outside the campus' rear fence.Villagers also got angry after they learned of the incident and protested outside the ITBP campus demanding arrest of the guilty personnel.Nainital District Magistrate Savin Bansal passed an order on Monday asking the additional district magistrate to look into the matter and submit a report to him within 15 days.