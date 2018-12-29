Man found dead with bullet injuries in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The body of a man in his 20s was found with gunshot injuries in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar in the early hours of Saturday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Paras, a resident of Chandra Vihar, they said.Police said they were informed at 4.45 am about a body with injuries lying near Nangloi-Najafgarh road outside a plot in Nihal Vihar area.On reaching the spot, the body of a man aged around 22-23 years was found lying in a pool of blood adjacent to a plot used for storing catering items and tents. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder since the victim sustained gunshot injuries, he said.The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who has been identified, the officer said. PTI AMP DIVDIV