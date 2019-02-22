Man found hanging from tree in Delhi park

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The body of a man in his 50s was allegedly found hanging from a tree at a park in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Friday, police said. Police was informed around 6.45 am following which they rushed to the spot, officials said.On reaching the spot, the body of a man aged between 50 and 55 years was found hanging from a tree. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.The body has not been identified yet and has been kept at a mortuary, she said.Postmortem will be conducted if the body is not identified within 72 hours, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM