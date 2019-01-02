Man found hanging from tree in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Greater Noida, the police said Wednesday.The body of Sanju Jatav, a resident of Khairpur Gurhar village, was sent for post mortem examination, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 3rd, Piyush Kumar Singh said."The deceased had a dispute with his wife and they were separated," Singh said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI KIS RHL